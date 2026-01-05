Barabanki , The body found beneath the Sharda canal bridge under Fatehpur police station limits here four days ago, has been identified as that of a 16-year-old girl from Sitapur district, police said on Monday. UP: Teen found dead in Barabanki canal; note recovered from bag suggests suicide

Preliminary findings in the case suggests the girl died by suicide, they added.

Police said the deceased, identified as Mahakpreet Kaur, a first-year BBA student from Nevarajpur village in Sitapur's Biswan area, was found with a rope tied around her waist, with the other end loose. Her motorcycle and school bag were recovered from the canal bank.

A purported suicide note written in Punjabi in Roman script was found in the bag, which read, "Papa, I won't come to you even in your dreams. I am ending my life because of my mistakes. Love you, Dad," police said.

According to police, the body was recovered on January 1 from the canal under the bridge near Jarkha village.

As the body was several days old and the deceased was wearing trousers, a shirt, belt and a turban, she was initially believed to be male and was kept in the mortuary for 72 hours.

After alerts were sent to neighbouring districts, the girl's father Jagdeep Singh, accompanied by relatives and members of the community, reached the mortuary on Sunday and identified the body as Mahakpreet, police said.

The family told police that Mahakpreet had left home on December 15 for college, but did not return. A missing complaint was lodged at Biswan police station, and her motorcycle was found the next day near the Sharda Sahayak canal, raising concerns.

Jagdeep Singh later alleged that his daughter was being harassed by a youth named Nishant from their district. He said Mahakpreet had confided only in her younger sister but did not inform her parents due to fear of social stigma.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said, "All aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem report."

City Circle Officer Jagatram Kannaujia said the circumstances surrounding the rope tied around the waist are also being examined, adding that Biswan police are probing all angles.

