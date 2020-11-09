UP to develop Vindhyavasini Temple Corridor in Vindhyachal

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:03 IST

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has decided to develop the Vindhyavasini Mandir Corridor at Vindhyachal in Mirzapur district.

The Vindhyavasini corridor is modelled on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. It will have a 50-feet wide parikrama path, or circumambulation route, around the shrine of Goddess Vindhyavasini.

The UP cabinet had on October 30 approved the decision to develop the religious corridor.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government seeks to develop religious tourism in the eastern UP region.

The Vindhyavasini temple is surrounded by buildings and narrow lanes and pilgrims have to walk through them while circumambulating the temple.

“A 50-feet wide Vindhyavasini temple corridor will be developed on over 2,500 square metres of area around the shrine,” said a tourism department official.

“Around 90 residential and commercial buildings in the area will have to make way to develop the corridor, which will be equipped with all facilities. There is a plan to widen all the roads in Vindhyachal,” the official added.

Vindhyachal is famous for the Vindhyavasini temple, which attracts pilgrims from far and wide. The religious congregation peaks during Navratri, a nine-day period, when Hindus offer prayers to the goddess.

Plans are also afoot to attract tourists in to picturesque waterfalls in the district such as Vindham, Kusiyara and Tada.

Kirtiman Srivastava, regional tourism officer, said the Vindhyavasini temple corridor would be grand and magnificent.