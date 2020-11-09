Uttar Pradesh govt to launch website for first-ever virtual Deepotsav in Ayodhya

lucknow

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 09:08 IST

The state government will be launching a website for a virtual Deepotsav (flame lamp festival) for people to participate in the Ayodhya Deepotsav by lighting a virtual diya (flame lamp).

“The virtual Deepotsav will be no less real than the actual one and thus this platform will enable a never before real experience. The portal will have a portrait of Sri Ram Lalla Virajman before which the virtual lamps will be lit. The portal will have a facility to pick up the lamp-stand of one’s choice—steel, brass or any other material. An option of using ghee or oil will also be available for devotees. Not only this, the hands of the person lighting up the lamp on the website would be based on whether the devotee is a man or a woman. After the lamps are lit, based on the details of the devotees, a thank you digital letter carrying the picture of Shri Ram Lalla from the UP CM will also be issued. The web portal will be up before the main event on November 13 to be available for common people,” read a UP government press statement.

While the Deepotsav on Diwali in Ayodhya will be held for the fourth time since it began in 2017, this is the first time it will be virtual. It will be held on November 13, a day before Diwali.

At the instruction of the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government is setting up a portal where virtual lamps can be lit, the statement read.

The statement said that Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to make the Ayodhya Deepotsav grander this time but has also cautioned that there should be no breach of Covid-19 protocol. Directives have also been issued to hold different events daily and to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are adhered to. The CM has also said that on Deepotsav, along with ‘Ram Ki Pauri’, all mutts, temples and homes will also light lamps so that the whole temple town of Ayodhya is lit up brightly.

The government aims to light up over 550,000 lamps this time to attempt a new Guinness record by breaking its last year’s record of 410,000.

The statement said that the portal will also allow a virtual selfie with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.