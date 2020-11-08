VHP says it has no plans to mark anniversary of SC verdict on Ram temple

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 09:55 IST

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is against organising any special ceremony in Ayodhya to commemorate the completion of one year of the Supreme Court verdict in favour of Ram temple on November 9.

With its verdict, the top court ended the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid decades-long dispute last year.

The police said that permission will be needed for any public event.

“If any local wants to organise any public event, then he will have to seek prior permission from the Ayodhya police,” said Ayodhya’s deputy inspector general of police Deepak Kumar.

This is to ensure there is no violation of Covid-19 protocol.

The VHP which was one of the major players in the campaign for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, is not keen to mark the anniversary of the court’s judgment since the temple construction has already begun.

“Construction of the Ram temple has already begun after the Supreme Court’s historic judgment. Now, there is no point in organising any event to mark the anniversary of the court’s judgment,” said VHP’s Ayodhya-based regional spokesperson Sharad Sharma.

“At the individual level, people can distribute sweets. But there will be no planned celebrations. Devotees will go to Ram Janmabhoomi to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla,” Sharma added.

The saints of Ayodhya have also decided not to organise any public event.

“Our larger objective was construction of the Ram temple which has now been fulfilled. Construction work has begun. A special puja ceremony will be organised at Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth but there will be no public gathering,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das.

He is the successor designate of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no outsider will be allowed during the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya or other festivities that will continue till Kartik Purnima on November 30.

Only locals will be able to take part in celebrations with Covid -19 protocols.

The boundaries of temple town will be sealed from November 11 to restrict the entry of people.

The Ayodhya administration was expecting more crowd this year on Deepotsav and Kartik Purnima as work on the Ram temple has begun.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on November 13.

The five-day celebrations will begin from November 12.