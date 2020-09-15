UP to organise ‘one district one product’ international exhibition

india

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 12:23 IST

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh government will organise a five-day international virtual exhibition of ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) next month in which around 25,000 stalls will be available for buyers.

The government is also planning to connect buyers from 50 countries with this exhibition. Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME and khadi, said the event will be organised with the assistance of FICCI and Handicraft Export Promotion Council.

It will also help artisans display their products online and reach out to national and international buyers. Through this exhibition, Indian and foreign buyers will be able to directly connect with artisans to do business.

Apart from wholesale purchase, retailers and other customers will also be able to purchase articles of their choice here. A wide-ranging ODOP articles, including footwear of Agra and Kanpur, chikan clothes of Lucknow, scent of Kannauj, terracotta of Gorakhpur, silk of Varanasi, carpet of Bhadohi and brassware of Moradabad will be displayed at the exhibition.

Moreover, the state government is all set to promote products selected under its ODOP scheme across the country through retail stores. The government will also provide financial assistance to the artisans whose products will be selected.

Products selected under ODOP scheme will be displayed in retail stores across the state. However outside Uttar Pradesh, display of these products will be confined to stores in airports and railway stations only.

The Yogi government had launched the ODOP scheme in January 2018. It has identified 75 products, one each from every UP district that have made the respective districts famous.