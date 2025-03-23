Menu Explore
UP: Unidentified vandals damage Lord Shani Dev idol in Mirhachi, tensions rise

PTI | | Written by Varnika Srivastava
Mar 23, 2025 01:18 PM IST

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Datei village. The incident, as per officials. The idol's head, hands and mace were damaged.

An idol of Lord Shani Dev was vandalised by some unidentified people in the Mirhachi area of this district, the second such incident in a week that sparked tension in the locality, police said on Sunday.

The SHO urged locals to stay calm and reassured them that police forces were stationed in the village to ensure law and order. (PTI)
The SHO urged locals to stay calm and reassured them that police forces were stationed in the village to ensure law and order. (PTI)

According to officials, the incident took place on Saturday evening in Datei village. The idol's head, hands and mace were damaged.

Village head Pankaj Singh lodged a complaint against unknown persons and demanded swift action in the matter even as police officials urged villagers to maintain peace.

Probe launched

Circle Officer Sanjay Singh, along with Station House Officer (SHO) Neeta Maheshwari and a large police force, inspected the site. "This is a serious incident. We are investigating the matter from all angles and will arrest the culprits soon," Singh said.

The SHO appealed to locals to remain calm and assured them that police personnel had been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
