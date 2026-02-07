UP woman accidentally hangs herself while shooting reel, daughter alerts neighbours

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a woman accidentally hanged herself to death while attempting to shoot a reel. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, where a woman lost her life while attempting to film a video. (HT Photo/Representational Image)

The woman was shooting a reel in her home and tied a noose around her neck, standing on a stool, the family said. However, moments later, she slipped or lost balance from the stool, and the noose tightened around her neck, leading to her death.

However, she either lost her balance or slipped from the stool, leading the noose to tighten around her neck. The woman died a few seconds later.

The incident came to light when the woman was found by her 4-year-old daughter. As the child cried for help, the neighbours heard it and rushed inside.

Police immediately reached the spot after they were informed of the incident and sent the body for a post-mortem. Every angle is being investigated, and the preliminary findings suggest that the death was due to an accident while filming the reel, the report said, citing police officials

In a similar incident last year, a 16-year-old boy fell over 60 feet to his death from the skylight of a derelict shopping mall in North Delhi’s Model Town. He was filming content for social media with his classmates, HT reported earlier. However, the family alleged foul play, and the police launched an investigation.

In another incident, a 20-year-old woman died after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Bengaluru while filming a reel for her social media account. The police reportedly informed that the woman had gone to the building with a group of friends for a party. She fell into a shaft, where a lift was supposed to be installed in the future.