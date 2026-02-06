Pune's prominent entrepreneur Sunil Sadarangani jumps to death from high-rise in Solapur
Initially, the owner of Multani Bakery was spotted on the 17th floor and was brought down to the 10th floor; however, he returned back and jumped to death.
The owner of a prominent bakery in Maharashtra's Solapur died on Thursday after jumping to death from a building on Vizapur Road. The man who was initially spotted on the 17th floor was brought down to the 10th floor, after which he ran back upstairs and jumped.
The man was immediately rushed to the hospital, but died due to severe injuries. Police reportedly said that the bakery owner was stressed after moving to Pune; however, the reason behind the suicide remains unknown.
The incident took place at 4 pm at the Panas Apartment complex, where the 59-year-old Sunil Motital Sadarangani jumped to death, India Today reported. He was the owner of Multani Bakery.
Initially, the man was reportedly seen wandering on the 17th floor by some residents who informed the watchman. Following this, guards present at the scene reached the 17th floor and spoke with Sadarangani.
Also read: 3 Ghaziabad sisters, 'obsessed with Korean mobile game', die by suicide
After talking to him, Sadarangani was brought down to the 10th floor, where he reportedly said, “My car keys are lost,” and returned back upstairs. Minutes later, the bakery owner jumped from the building.
Police was immediately informed of the incident, and senior officials rushed to the scene. Sadarangani was found critically injured and was rushed to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries, the report said.
Sadarangani reportedly moved to Pune from Solapur a few years ago and had been under stress.
Also read: Pan masala magnate’s daughter-in-law dies by suicide in Delhi
Investigations are ongoing to determine the reason behind his actions. A case has been registered at the Civil Police Station.
Meanwhile, the witness present at the site also recorded a video showing the man folding hands and praying before jumping from the building.
Last year, the daughter-in-law of an owner of a pan masala brand allegedly died by suicide at her home in Delhi's Vasant Vihar. Police said that a diary was recovered from her residence, pointing to relationship issues.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More