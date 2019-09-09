UP woman alleges rape at gunpoint

india

A woman alleged gang-rape and abduction at gunpoint at Dhanaura in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on Saturday night. The woman said four men allegedly shot at her husband when he resisted them and accused the police of inaction saying they initially refused to file a first information (FIR) report.

Amroha police superintendent Vipin Tada said they have registered a case against four accused and two of them have been detained for interrogation. He added the other two could not be found.

Tada said that both the accused and the woman belong to the same community and preliminary investigation revealed there was enmity between them.

Earlier on Sunday, Tada described the woman’s allegations as concocted. He added the police would lodge a case against the couple and the woman’s father for making false allegations. Tada said the matter was not as it had been reported by the woman and her father and that all three including her husband had left their village.

“We are trying to locate them for further interrogation,” Tada had said on Sunday morning, adding that the man’s medical report did not mention any gunshot injury.

He also said that the woman’s medical examination could not be conducted late in the night and “she could not be traced since Sunday morning”.

Tada said the allegations might have something to do with a family dispute. He also said that the woman’s father was “booked on charges of committing rape and came out of jail after eight years”.

