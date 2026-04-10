UP: Woman kills husband in a fit of rage, later dies by suicide; newborn child also dead

A 26-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband and committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, leaving behind her new-born child who also died during treatment, following a domestic dispute here on Friday morning, police said. The couple's newborn child also tragically died during treatment, UP police said. (Representational)

The incident took place in Gareru village when a dispute broke out between Sanju (26), and her husband Shiva (27), and in a fit of rage, Sanju struck her husband on the head with a hammer, killing him, they said.

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To conceal the crime, she locked her husband's body and her 22-day-old infant in the room, and then went to the Devrakot railway track where she jumped in front of a train and died, they added.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Balwant Chaudhary said police reached the railway track after receiving information, and upon identifying the woman, they reached her home to find the husband's body and the infant who died during treatment.

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A suicide note was recovered from Sanju which contains allegations of harassment against her husband and in-laws, Chaudhary said.

"No one had imagined that this marriage, which took place just one year ago, would meet such a horrifying end," Roshan Lal, a resident said.

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"After the post-mortem examination was conducted, the family cremated the bodies. A thorough investigation into the case is underway," Chaudhary said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).