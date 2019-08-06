Sushma Swaraj passes away: Cremation will be held at 3 pm at Lodhi Road crematorium

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday night in New Delhi.

“She was brought to the hospital after she had collapsed at home. She reached AIIMS emergency at about 09:35 pm,” said a hospital official.

The doctors had attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation. “All resuscitative measures were taken but she could not be revived. This leads us to believe she might have had a cardiac arrest,” the official said.

Swaraj, who was the foreign minister May 26 2014 to May 30 2019, was the second woman to hold the office, after Indira Gandhi.

Updates here:

01:14 am IST ‘Represented her country with distinction, determination’: Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister S Rabbani, Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister also tweeted on the leader’s death: “I’m saddened to hear of the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj, former EAM of India. My deepest condolences to people and government of India on the loss of a distinguished public figure who represented her country with distinction and determination.”





01:11 am IST ‘Never thought she would leave us this early’: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan: “I’m deeply saddened, I never thought Sushma ji will leave us so early. She loved and guided me as an elder sister for 3 decades. She had extraordinary personality and talent, she was a caring human.”





01:05 am IST Ravi Shankar Prasad becomes emotional while talking about Sushma Swaraj Union Minister RS Prasad became emotional while talking about Sushma Swaraj. “When I came back from Parliament today, I saw her tweet (Swaraj tweeted on Article 370 revoked-”I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime”), and then news came that she is no more. I’ve no words,” he said. #WATCH Union Minister RS Prasad tears up while talking about #SushmaSwaraj; says, "when I came back from Parliament today, I saw her tweet(Swaraj tweeted on Article 370 revoked-"I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime"), & then news came that she is no more. I've no words." pic.twitter.com/M9eLmJjg1i — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





01:00 am IST ‘Her latest tweet testimony of how she was emotionally involved in serving nation’: JP Nadda BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda: “Sushma Ji is no more with us, it is a sad incident for not only BJP but the whole country. She inspired us, her last tweet tells us how she was involved in serving the nation in an emotional way.”





12:55 am IST ‘When I was BJP president, she guided me as an elder sister’: Nitin Gadkari Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari: “Passing away of Sushma ji is a personal loss for me, BJP, and the country. Since the inception of the party, she played a key role in its expansion. When I was the President of BJP, she gave me guidance as an elder sister.”





12:47 am IST ‘Ideologies differed, but we shared many cordial times in Parliament’: Mamata Banerjee “Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji. I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being.Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers,” Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Tuesday night.





12:40 am IST ‘An excellent, humane leader’: Pranab Mukherjee Former President Pranab Mukherjee: “Shocked beyond words & distressed at passing away of Sushma Swaraj. An astute parliamentarian, an effective orator and an excellent humane leader, she’ll forever be remembered and missed. Hers was a story of hard work to heights!”





12:32 am IST Cremation to be held at 3 pm at Lodhi Road crematorium Sushma Swaraj’s remains will be taken to the BJP office at 12 pm. Her cremation will be held at 3 pm at the Lodhi Road crematorium, said BJP working president JP Nadda.





12:19 am IST ‘Sushma Sawaraj’s death huge loss to country’: M Venkaiah Naidu Vice Pres M Venkaiah Naidu: “Deeply shocked by sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj. Her death is a huge loss to the country & personal loss to me. She was an excellent administrator, outstanding Parliamentarian and a remarkable orator. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members.”





12:16 am IST Ghulam Nabi Azad arrives at AIIMS Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress has arrived at AIIMS Delhi.





12:10 am IST Sushma Swaraj’s mortal remains to be kept overnight at her Delhi residence Mortal remains of Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be taken from AIIMS to her Delhi residence and will be kept there tonight. :ANI





12:07 am IST ‘A great loss to BJP and Indian politics’ : Amit Shah tweeted on Sushma Swaraj’s death Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets: “Passing away of Sushma Swaraj ji is a great loss to BJP & Indian politics. I pay condolences to her family, supporters, & well-wishers on behalf of all BJP workers.”





12:04 am IST ‘Sushma Swaraj had friendships across party lines’: Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator and an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”





12:01 am IST ‘Sushma Swaraj’s demise a personal loss’: PM Modi PM Modi tweeted: “Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti.”





11:57 pm IST ‘Her spirit, commitment was unparalleled’: PM Modi PM Modi tweeted: “I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled.”





11:55 pm IST ‘Extremely shocked’: President Ram Nath Kovind tweets President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage and integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India.”





11:54 pm IST Leaders present at AIIMS Delhi Prakash Javadekar, Shahnawaz Hussain, Manoj Tiwari, Mahendra Nath Pandey, and other BJP leaders were present at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Leaders outside AIIMS ( ANI Twitter )





11:53 pm IST ‘Sushma Swaraj was prolific orator, outstanding Parliamentarian’: PM Modi “Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to,” PM Modi tweeted.





11:51 pm IST ‘Glorious chapter in Indian politics ends’: PM Modi tweets on Sushma Swaraj’s death “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





11:48 pm IST Thanked PM Modi for scrapping Article 370 hours before death A few hours before she died she had tweeted her congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Lok Sabha passed the resolution scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution. “Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” tweeted Swaraj at 7:23pm.





11:45 pm IST Cause of death cardiac arrest Sushma Swaraj was admitted to AIIMS Delhi around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. She died of cardiac arrest around 10 pm.



