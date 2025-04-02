UPI down for several users; second outage in a week

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services were down across major apps on Wednesday, the second major outage in a week. UPI is an instant payment system developed by the NPCI. (Representative)

According to DownDetector, 449 complaints were reported as of 8 pm. About 53 per cent of users complained of facing problems while transferring funds via the apps.

“Looks like UPI is down again!!,” a user posted on social media platform X.

Another user posted,"What's going on with UPI these days? It keeps failing every other day. At this rate, it'll have me washing dishes in a hotel someday. The government should take proper steps to ensure that UPI works smoothly."

UPI services disrupted on March 26

On March 26, digital transactions were hit due to a widespread UPI outage, with a large number of users reporting problems in the instant payment interface.

"NPCI had faced intermittent technical issues owing to which UPI had partial decline. The same has been addressed now and the system has stabilised. Regret the inconvenience," the payment regulator said in a post on X.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant payment system developed and managed by the NPCI, an RBI-regulated entity.

UPI transaction volumes surged 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to reach 93.23 billion in the second half of 2024, PTI quoted the 'India Digital Payments report for 2H 2024' report by Worldline.

The report showed that three UPI platforms are dominant in terms of volume and value: PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.

"When comparing the volume of UPI transactions in 2H (July-December) 2024 to 2H 2023, it increased by 42 per cent from 65.77 billion to 93.23 billion. During the same timeframe, the value of transactions increased by 31 per cent from ₹99.68 trillion to ₹130.19 trillion," the report added.

"India's digital payments ecosystem is evolving at an unprecedented pace, driven by UPI’s widespread adoption, the expansion of POS infrastructure, and the growing preference for mobile transactions. The rapid rise of SoftPOS technology is redefining how businesses accept payments, making digital transactions more accessible than ever," Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer, Worldline India, said.

(With PTI inputs)