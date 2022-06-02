UP: Maulana booked after girl alleges rape in madrasa

A case was registered against the 50-year-old maulana of a madrasa in Agra district for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl who was staying at the institution, said an officer privy to developments on Wednesday.

Malpura police station in-charge, Tejveer Singh, said three members of the accused’s family were also named in the FIR for allegedly threatening and pressuring the girl to keep a lid on the matter.

According to Singh, the issue came to light when the girl revealed met Agra’s senior superintendent of police S K Singh on Monday. SSP Singh then issued orders to the local police to take action, said Singh.

At least 30 girls are living in the madrasa.

Singh said that the accused, who used to stay in the institution with his three wives and children, was on the run since Monday.

“The case has been registered under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and relevant provisions of section 5F and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the mother of the victim. The accused is absconding, but efforts are being made to nab him,” said Singh.

According to family members of the survivor, the maulana’s son, daughter and his grandfather used to threaten the girl for her life to force her silence.

Child rights activist Naresh Paras said at least two more girls may have been abused by the accused. His comments were based on statements of the survivor in local media reports.

“The matter has been reported to the child welfare committee in Agra and UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. It is a shocking case and needs proper investigation as at least three girls were targeted by Maulana, who lived with his three wives at madrasa.”

He demanded a mechanism for conducting routine checks at madrasas to prevent these incidents.