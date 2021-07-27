Ups and downs part of politics: Yediyurappa shocked at supporter's 'suicide'

Outgoing Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday expressed his shock and pain over the death of a youth who allegedly ended his life pained by his resignation. The senior BJP leader, who put an end to days of speculation and put in his papers on Monday, said ups and downs are common in politics, and urged his supporters to not take their regard for him to an extreme level. Yediyurappa, who is also popular as BSY, said taking one’s life over such issues in unacceptable as nobody can bear the family’s loss.

According to reports, Rajappa (Ravi), aged about 30, from Bommalapura in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagara district, allegedly killed himself, shocked by Yediyurappa's exit from the CM’s chair. Taking to Twitter, the 78-year-old leader from the Lingayat community said, "... this news has caused me deep pain and grief. Ups and downs are common in politics, ending life for this is always unacceptable. No one can bear the loss that the family has to go through because of it."

"I appeal with folded hands that regard should not go to extremity. I'm with Ravi's family in their pain," he said.

Having come to power for the fourth time after bringing down a coalition government of the Janata Dal-Secular and Congress, Yediyurappa had been facing internal dissent for months before submitting his resignation to governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday. His resignation came on the same day the BJP government completed its two years in power in the state.

Soon after, Gehlot dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with immediate effect. A notification from the Raj Bhavan said Yediyurappa shall continue to function as chief minister till alternate arrangements are made.

Meanwhile, a team of Central leaders will leave for Bengaluru to finalise the next chief minister after holding talks with state BJP leaders.

Yediyurappa has said he would not leave Karnataka for any role outside the state.

