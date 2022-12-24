Home / India News / UP's Mathura court orders Gyanvapi Masjid-like survey of Shahi Idgah mosque

UP's Mathura court orders Gyanvapi Masjid-like survey of Shahi Idgah mosque

Published on Dec 24, 2022 03:20 PM IST

The survey report is to be presented in court on January 20. Notably, the order is on the same lines as a Varanasi court that ordered videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid.

Mathura: A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura.(PTI file)
Mathura local court on Saturday passed an order in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case to survey the disputed site. The Court of Senior Division, while hearing the petition of Hindu Sena, issued an order to survey the disputed site. Issuing notices to all the parties, saying they have been asked to comply with the court's order.

The court ordered a survey by 'Amin' on the claim of the Hindu Sena in Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case.

On December 8, national president of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta and vice president Surjit Singh Yadav, residents of Delhi, had claimed in the court that the Idgah was constructed by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb by demolishing the temple on 13.37 acres of land of Lord Krishna's birthplace.

The petition also challenged the agreement made in the year 1968 between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh vs Shahi Masjid Idgah.

The court of Civil Judge Senior Division III Sonika Verma served a notice to all the defendants.

It may be noted that the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura comes under the purview of the Places of Worship Act, of 1991. Here's what the law says, "An Act to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."

uttar pradesh mathura
Story Saved
