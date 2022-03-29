UP's Moradabad world's 2nd noisiest city? Official says UN report 'is wrong'

In an alarming note on the rising global noise pollution levels, a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) recently highlighted that millions across the world may be exposed to the risk of hearing loss. Three cities in South Asia have filled the top three spots in the list - Bangladesh's Dhaka, Moradabad in India's Uttar Pradesh, and Pakistan's Islamabad.

But an official from Moradabad, an export hub, has countered the study by the international environmental body. "The report is wrong. There are no sensors installed by (UNEP) to measure such data here... neither have we received any info about such monitoring," Vikas Mishra, Pollution Control Board, Moradabad, has been quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The report - 'Frontiers 2022: Noise, Blazes and Mismatches' - draws attention to noise pollution and its long-term physical and mental health impacts, along with measures that can be implemented to create positive and restorative soundscapes in urban areas.

UP | The report is wrong. There are no sensors installed by (UNEP) to measure such data here,neither we received any info about such monitoring: Vikas Mishra, Pollution Control Board,Moradabad on UNEP's report that termed Moradabad as 2nd most noise polluted city globally (28.03) pic.twitter.com/sDMMFs4677 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2022

The data, according to the report, was compiled from various published studies that used different methodolgies. "The latest 2018 WHO guidelines established a health-protective recommendation for road traffic noise levels of 53 dB (decibel) based on the Lden indicator, an average noise level during day, evening and night that differs from the LAeq indicator."

In Dhaka, it was revealed that people were exposed to noise levels of 119 dB, 105 in Islamabad and 114 in Moradabad. Dhaka is also a famous hub for the garment industry.

Delhi, two cities from Bengal - Kolkata and Asansol - and Jaipur are also on the list with the noise levels ranging between 80 dB and 90 dB.

The UNEP report also puts together observations from global cities. For instance, "Two 15-year-long studies of long-term residents of Toronto found that exposure to road traffic noise elevated risks for acute myocardial infarction and congestive heart failure, and increased the incidence of diabetes mellitus by 8 per cent and hypertension by 2 per cent," it says.

In New York, 9 in 10 commuters are recommended to noise beyond the recommended levels, and in Hong Kong, 2 in 5 residents are exposed to noise levels beyond the permissible limits.

"Regular exposure to over 85 dB for an 8-hour day or longer can cause permanent hearing damage. Long-term exposures, even at relatively lower noise levels that are common in urban areas, can also damage both physical and mental health," it has been warned in the report.

Tree belts and use of electric vehicles have been suggested as some recommended solutions.

(With inputs from ANI)

