UPSC aspirants' death: AAP blames BJP for poor drainage system in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers protested outside the Lieutenant Governor’s office in Delhi on Monday, demanding action against the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and officers over the death of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar.



The leaders said that the BJP, which controlled the municipal body of the national capital for 15 years, is to blame for the poor drainage system. The flooded road outside Rau's IAS coaching centre in Rajendra Nagar on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The UPSC aspirants, including two women and one man, died after being trapped in a basement library at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar. The library flooded following a heavy downpour in the national capital on Saturday.

“Delhi LG last evening tweeted that no work has been done on the drainage system in Delhi. Our party won the MCD elections just six to eight months ago. If there has been no progress on the drainage, the BJP is to blame as they controlled the civic body for 15 years,” AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak told ANI.



He said that the BJP had no moral right to protest as they failed to improve infrastructure in the national capital and added that AAP was demanding strong action against MCD officials.



“It is very important to fix the responsibility. Has the MCD commissioner called any review meetings? Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj should also question what her party has done for the people of Delhi," Pathak added.



AAP workers and leaders holding placards gathered outside the LG Secretariat to seek accountability. They alleged that the officials did not act in time to complete the desilting of drains in the city.



“I am deeply anguished by the death of 3 Civil Services aspirants due to water logging in the basement of a coaching centre and that of another student due to water logging related electrocution. That this should happen in the Capital of India is most unfortunate & unacceptable,” Delhi LG said on Sunday in a post on X (formerly Twitter).



He asserted that nothing can bring back the precious young lives lost due to the“apathy” of the administration and “criminal misconduct” of those running coaching institutions, responsibility of those who caused the loss of lives, will be fixed and guilty will be brought to book.