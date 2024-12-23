UPSC cheating case: Delhi HC refuses to grant anticipatory bail to ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar

The Delhi high court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to dismissed Indian Administrative Services (IAS) trainee Puja Khedkar in the UPSC cheating case.



She is accused of fraudulently availing attempts in the UPSC examination beyond the permissible limit by faking her identity,



The high court said that the steps taken by Khedkar were “a part of the large conspiracy to manipulate the system”.



A bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh opined that the present case was a “classic example of fraud committed not only against constitutional body UPSC” but against the society at large and grant of anticipatory bail would affect the investigation to unearth the conspiracy.



“This court is prima facie satisfied that a strong case has been made out and the said conduct is a part of the large conspiracy which can only be revealed if the investigating agency is given the option to investigate. The steps taken by the petitioner (Khedkar) were a part of large conspiracy to manipulate the system and investigation will be affected if she is granted anticipatory bail,” justice Singh said while pronouncing the verdict. Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar(HT file photo)

Centre ‘discharged’ Khedkar from IAS in September



In September, the Centre discharged Khedkar from the IAS over allegations of faking her identity to avail more attempts in the UPSC civil services examination. According to officials, Khedkar was discharged — a term used when a probationary officer is dismissed –– after completion of an enquiry against her.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022, to get reservation benefits. The counsel for the Delhi Police as well as the complainant, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), opposed the plea for pre-arrest bail.

Khedkar has denied all allegations against her. he UPSC initiated a series of actions against Khedkar in July, including lodging a criminal case, for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking her identity.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Right of Persons with Disabilities Act.