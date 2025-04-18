Urvashi Rautela’s claim of ‘temple’ in her name sparks outrage among Badrinath priests and locals

Actress Urvashi Rautela has triggered backlash from priests and locals in Badrinath after claiming that a famous temple in Uttarakhand was dedicated to her, reported India Today. Urvashi Rautela in an interview on Friday claimed that she had a temple to her name near Badrinath Dham(Photo: Instagram/urvashirautela)

During an interview with host Siddharth Kannan, the actress claimed that the Urvashi Temple, located in Bamni near Badrinath Dham, attracted devotees who worshipped her and garlanded pictures of her, referring to her as ‘Damdamamai.’

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela claims she has a mandir to her name in Badrinath, wants one more down South

However, priests and locals, who consider the temple sacred, were not pleased with the actress's bold statement, with several calling for the government to take action against her for hurting religious sentiments.

Local priest Bhuwan Chandra Uniyal, a former religious officer of Badrinath Dham, told India Today that Rautela's claims were misleading and criticised her for claiming ownership of the temple, which is deeply connected to the spiritual practices of the residents of Bamni and Pandukeshwar villages.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela says it was ‘hard to assess’ criticism around Dabidi Dibidi: 'There's nothing wrong with it'

The Urvashi Temple is associated with a figure in Hindu mythology, Goddess Sati, who is highly revered and considered one of the 108 Shaktipeeths. According to legend, the temple emerged at the site where Goddess Sati's body fell.

Uniyal called for action against Rautela and said, as quoted by India Today, “It is not her temple. Such statements are unacceptable, and the government should take strict steps against anyone making such claims.”

Also Read: Orry recalls taking revenge on Urvashi Rautela for ‘taking too much attention’ at a party: ‘I pushed her’

Amit Sati, President of the Brahma Kapal Teerth Purohit Society, also criticised Rautela’s remarks, stating that the temple was ancient and could not belong to any individual. He further mentioned that such remarks were disrespectful to people's religious sentiments.

Villagers oppose Rautela's remarks

Urvashi Rautela's remarks angered several villagers from Bamni and Pandukeshwar as well.

Local resident Ramnarayan Bhandari told India Today that no individuals had the right to make claims about a sacred place which held mythological and cultural significance for the people in the region.

He added that the whole community condemned Rautela's comment.

Rautela however, had doubled down on her comments, during her interview, and said that she also wanted a temple in her name in south India as she had worked in many films there.

She said, “Yes, because I have worked in the South, so it (temple) should be there.”

She added, “Within a span of 1.5 years, I made my debut with megastar Chiranjeevi. Then I have worked with Pawan Garu Kalyan in two films, then Balaya Babu as well. I just think that if they have temples in the South, then my fans should also have one there.”