Home / India News / US delegation has 2 Indian-Americans travelling with Donald Trump to India

US delegation has 2 Indian-Americans travelling with Donald Trump to India

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 01:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
Ajit Pai, chairman of the powerful Federal Communications Commission, and Kash Patel, a National Security Council official, are two Indian Americans travelling Monday with President Donald Trump to India. Pai’s parents are both doctors from Maharashtra and immigrated to the US in 1971; he was born in Kansas and went on to become a lawyer, via Harvard and University of Chicago.

Pai joined the FCC, which is an independent body that regulates US communications laws and regulations, in 2012, as one of the body’s five commissioners. President Trump named him to head the body in 2017. He shot into headlines for his opposition to Net Neutrality, the concept that Internet Service Providers cannot discriminate between their network users.

Kash Patel was born in New York to parents who came to the US from East Africa and Canada. They are originally from Gujarat. Patel has been in the news in recent months for his role in discrediting the Russia interference probe. He joined the National Security Council’s directorate of international alliance and organization in 2018 and was also given charge of counter-terrorism. He started this week at the office of the Director of National Intelligence, brought over by the new acting DNI Richard Grenell. Patel had worked for the Republican leadership of the House Intelligence Committee earlier.

