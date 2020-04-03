e-paper
Home / India News / Coronavirus: US embassy employee tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus: US embassy employee tests positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 update: This is perhaps the first case of an employee of a foreign mission in India testing positive for the Coronavirus.

india Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A municipal worker watering the plants along the Rajpath which wears a deserted look on the 10th day of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus, in New Delhi.
An employee of the US embassy in New Delhi has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being provided medical treatment, a spokesperson for the mission said on Friday.

“We are aware of reports of a Covid-19 case related to an embassy New Delhi employee. We are working with Indian health authorities to ensure the employee receives proper treatment,” the spokesperson said.

“Due to privacy concerns, we are not able to share additional information.”

This is perhaps the first case of an employee of a foreign mission in India testing positive for the Coronavirus.

All foreign missions and consulates in India had begun putting in place precautionary measures by late February and early March. The Italian embassy was among the first missions to call off planned events. Others, such as the Chinese mission, observed self-imposed quarantines for diplomats who returned to India after visits abroad.

The US embassy spokesperson said the state department “has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of US citizens overseas and locally-employed staff”.

“In coordination with Indian authorities, embassy New Delhi continues to implement all appropriate measures to help control the spread of Covid-19,” the spokesperson added.

Covid-19 cases related to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 14 states, says govt
‘With full weight of law’: MHA orders FIRs against 960 foreign Jamaat workers, sponsors
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members for alleged misbehaviour
When Hussain called Warne ‘fat p***’:Aussie star reveals hilarious incident
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Once rusty VW van from 1950s gets a jet engine, claims to blaze at 250 kmph
Why Dharavi could be the final frontier for Mumbai’s battle against Covid-19
