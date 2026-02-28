US, Israel launch joint attacks on Iran, strike buildings in heart of Tehran

The US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran on Saturday, striking government buildings in the heart of Tehran, with President Donald Trump saying the US military had begun “major combat operations” aimed at decimating the Iranian nuclear and missile programmes and calling on the Iranian people to rise against their government. US Israel air strikes on Iran.

Reports from Iran said explosions were heard in Tehran and several other locations across the country. State-run media reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was “safe and sound” as reports said the attacks targeted buildings in the Tehran neighbourhood where the presidential palace and National Security Council are located.

Trump said in an eight-minute video posted on social media that the US “major combat operations in Iran” were meant to eliminate “imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people”. He pledged that Iran’s “terrorist regime” could never have a nuclear weapon.

“I’ll say it again – they can never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. He reiterated the US administration’s claim of obliterating Iran’s nuclear programme last June and alleged Tehran was trying to rebuild its atomic programme and develop long-range missiles that already threaten “friends and allies in Europe” and could soon reach the American homeland.

The Indian embassy in Israel urged Indian nationals to “exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times” because of the security situation in the region. “Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,” it said in an advisory.

The Indian mission in Tehran had recently reiterated its advice for all Indians in Iran to leave the country. On Saturday, the embassy said in a fresh advisory that citizens should “exercise extreme caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors”.

There are more than 40,000 Indians in Israel, while the number of Indians in Iran is about 10,000.

Trump said the US had repeatedly sought to make a deal with Iran, which he alleged rejected “every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions”. The US military operation is aimed at preventing this “wicked radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests”, and will obliterate Iran’s missile industry, annihilate the navy, and ensure that “terrorist proxies can no longer destabilise the region or world”.

“This regime will soon learn that no one should challenge the strength and might of the US armed forces,” he said, while calling on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, armed forces and police to lay down weapons to “have complete immunity” or to face “certain death”.

Trump urged the Iranian people to rise against the government after the US military operation ends. “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take, this will be probably your only chance for generations,” he said.

“Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action, do not let it pass.”

The Indian embassy in Israel, in its advisory, said all Indian nationals “should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces”. They should also avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel, and monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts.

“The embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary,” the advisory said.