...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

US attack, sinking ship, death due to illness: A tough week for Indian seafarers near Gulf coast

Indian-flagged merchant vessel, Virat 1, suffered an engine failure on Sunday morning, following which the US Navy rescued 14 Indian sailors on board.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 05:46 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

A sinking ship, a sailor's death due to alleged neglect, and three crew members killed aboard a tanker — a string of separate incidents involving Indian citizens and vessel made for a grim week near the Strait of Hormuz.

FILE: A tanker, left, and a car carrier are anchored at sea in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from the coast near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (AP/PTI) (AP)

The three incidents that unfolded within a span of seven days underscored the dangers of operating in the volatile waters of the Middle East, even as the US and Iran move closer to signing a peace deal.

India-flagged vessel sinks off Oman coast

Indian-flagged merchant vessel, Virat 1, suffered an engine failure on Sunday morning, following which the US Navy rescued 14 Indian sailors on board.

The vessel began sinking about 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd off the coast of Oman on Sunday morning. The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region.

The Indian Embassy in Oman said it learnt of an incident involving the Indian flagged mechanised sailing vessel off the coast of Oman, adding that a search and rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities.

Indian national dies of medical complications

Earlier, three Indian seafarers were confirmed dead after Palau-flagged MT Settebello came under attack by a US aircraft off the coast of Oman.

India condemned the attack on Settebello and the external affairs ministry summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks to register a strong protest over the incident.

The three Indian seafarers were reported missing after Omani armed forces rescued the other 25 crew members, including 21 Indians, of the Palau-flagged vessel.

Two other vessels, MT Marivex and MT Jalveer also came under attack by the US Navy. While MT Marivex, with 24 Indian sailors on board, is linked to Panama-based Arihant Shipping, MT Jalveer is owned by Liberia-based Jal Shipping.

 
oman strait of hormuz us navy us iran war us iran conflict
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / US attack, sinking ship, death due to illness: A tough week for Indian seafarers near Gulf coast
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.