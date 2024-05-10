US reacts to Russia's charge of interference in India's Lok Sabha elections
US rejected Russia's allegations on interfering with the ongoing general elections in India, saying that the country doesn't involve itself with polls.
The United States on Thursday dismissed Russia's allegation that the country was attempting to interfere in India's ongoing Lok Sabha election. US State Department's spokesperson, Matthew Miller told the media that the country doesn't involve "ourselves" in Indian elections.
"No, of course, we don't involve ourselves in elections in India as we don't involve ourselves in elections anywhere in the world. Those are decisions for the people of India to make," he said.
Miller was questioned by a journalist on the recent claims made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who issued a statement regarding the Washington Post article alleging RAW's involvement in an alleged plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
Zakharova told reporters in Moscow, “Regular unfounded accusations by the United States against New Delhi... we see that they groundlessly accuse not only India but also many other states…of violating religious freedoms are a reflection of the United States' misunderstanding of the national mentality, the historical context of the development of the Indian state and disrespect for India as a state.”
She further alleged that the US was trying to unbalance the internal politics in India in order to influence the ongoing general elections. Describing it as a colonial mentality, Zakharova said, "The reason is that they try to unbalance the internal political situation in India in order to complicate the (ongoing) general parliamentary elections. That is part of meddling into India's internal affairs."
Miller further refrained from commenting on the Washington Post article.
He said, “There is a publicly returned indictment that contains alleged facts. They are allegations until they're proven before a jury that anyone can go and read. I won't speak to them here because of course it's an ongoing legal matter and I'll leave it at that.”
On Thursday, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said that the Biden administration is “satisfied” with the accountability it has demanded from India regarding the alleged plot to kill Pannun.
Garcetti said, “When I was referring to a relationship that might have bumps along the road, this would be potentially the first big fight in a relationship. And so far, knock on wood, I would say the administration is satisfied with the accountability that we've demanded on this, because this is a red line for America, for our citizens.”
