Use Student Police Cadets in anti-drug campaigns: Kerala CM Vijayan

PTI |
Mar 28, 2025 09:24 PM IST

Use Student Police Cadets in anti-drug campaigns: Kerala CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that Student Police Cadets should be used effectively in the anti-drug campaign in schools.

Vijayan gave the directions during a meeting to review the SPC scheme, a statement issued by his office said.

During the meeting, the CM said that an action plan should be developed to strengthen the SPCs and services of police and excise officials should be made available as school-level trainers against drug use, according to the statement.

He said that experts from the State Council of Educational Research and Training , Institute of Management in Government , and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration , among others, should be involved in the development of the action plan.

The CM further directed that while selecting children for the SPC scheme, academic excellence should not be the only criteria and interested students should be considered based on their overall merit, the statement said.

Priority in the scheme should be given to schools in coastal and backward areas, he said.

Besides these, he issued a slew of other directions, including holding state, district and school level meetings regularly to assess progress of the SPC scheme implementation.

He also directed that revision of the SPC outdoor manual be completed in a timely manner and an appropriate law be formulated to strengthen and streamline certain aspects of the scheme and make it more efficient, the statement said.

The CM also tasked the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department and the Principal Secretary of the General Education Department to make available services of the teachers and police officers required for training in schools implementing the scheme.

Vijayan also said that the SPC scheme, a high school-based initiative by Kerala Police which started in 2010 and is currently implemented in 1,049 schools in the state, should be extended to all public schools by using the welfare funds from public sector undertakings, banks and corporate institutions, among others.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

