‘Use your heart’: Union law minister Meghwal’s advice to officers facing dilemmas

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said officers should “use their heart” when confronted with dilemmas, and emphasised the importance of upholding constitutional responsibility in public service. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says officers should “use their heart” in dilemmas.(ANI File)

He made the remarks while addressing a five-day training programme for joint secretaries and senior officers of the department of legal affairs.

The programme is part of ongoing capacity-building efforts for senior Indian Legal Service (ILS) officers, especially those newly inducted or preparing to take on joint secretary or other senior leadership roles.

Recalling historical moments such as the Emergency of 1975, Meghwal shared anecdotes to highlight the need for personal integrity and constitutional commitment.

Officers, he said, should “use their heart” when faced with difficult choices and carry a deeper sense of constitutional duty in their roles, according to an official statement.

Law secretary Anju Rathi Rana described the training as more than an induction, calling it “a moment of professional inflection and institutional renewal.”

Citing the recent repeal of colonial-era criminal laws, she stressed the critical role joint secretaries play in interpreting and implementing reforms.

She also encouraged participants to move beyond traditional file-based functioning and adopt a solution-oriented, governance-enabling approach.

“The desk of a joint secretary is not merely a point of file movement, but a crucible where ideas are refined, policies shaped and decisions with far-reaching implications are made,” Rana said.

With PTI inputs