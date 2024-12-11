USTDA grants aid for redevelopment of Hisar airport into aviation hub in Haryana

New Delhi: The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) on Tuesday awarded a technical assistance grant to the Haryana Airports Development Corporation Limited (HADC) to support the redevelopment of Hisar airport into an integrated aviation hub. The project will increase air cargo throughput at Hisar airport, the USTDA said in a statement (HT FIle)

The grant will facilitate the transformation of the Maharaja Agrasen International Airport into a hub focused on cargo and logistics. The project will increase air cargo throughput at Hisar airport, located in the National Capital Area (NCR), the USTDA said in a statement.

“USTDA’s partnership with HADC is an example of USTDA’s longstanding commitment to advancing India’s growing civil aviation sector,” said USTDA director Enoh T Ebong.

“Our work will enhance the redevelopment of Hisar airport, strengthen local supply chains, and create opportunities for US companies to deploy their technology for its implementation,” Ebong added.

Hisar airport, which began operations in 1967, has primarily been used for general and business aviation purposes such as private aircraft operations and pilot training. It is located a three-hour drive from the nearest international airport, impeding businesses seeking to take advantage of air cargo services.

The USTDA-funded technical aid will address such challenges by facilitating the airport’s transformation into a cargo hub, supporting two-way trade and investment in local infrastructure and strengthening the supply chain network.

Also Read: Domestic air travel from Hisar airport by April: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant

“The agreement between HADC and USTDA demonstrates the progressive vision and spirit of cooperation between the two nations,” said Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Saini added that the vision is to take advantage of USTDA’s international expertise to make Hisar into an integrated cargo complex that will help India achieve its aviation infrastructure growth targets.

US ambassador Eric Garcetti said that the US and India have worked together since 2007 to foster growth in the civil aviation sector.

“Together, through partnerships like these, the US and India are laying the groundwork for the future of civil aviation,” he said.

This grant also advances the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework’s supply chain pillar and as the US-India Aviation Cooperation Programme, a public-private partnership to support commercial, technical and policy cooperation between the civil aviation sectors of the two countries.