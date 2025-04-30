Menu Explore
UP couple found hanging from tree, suicide suspected

PTI |
Apr 30, 2025 05:12 PM IST

A married couple allegedly died by suicide by hanging themselves from a tree using a sari and a scarf in a mango orchard under Leelapur police station limits here, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the couple had left their home on Tuesday, telling their family that they were going to see a doctor.(Representational Image - iStock)

Station House Officer (SHO) Monu Shakya said the couple had left their home on Tuesday, telling their family that they were going to see a doctor.

Shashank (24), a resident of Leelapur working in Ghaziabad, had returned home two days ago following the death of his uncle Sunil. On Tuesday, he left the house with his 22-year-old wife Anshu, on the pretext of getting medicine. Later, the couple was found hanging from a tree in an orchard near Hariharpur village, belonging to a man named Anurag, the police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Woman jumps to death from Thane apartment after phone argument

According to police, Shashank used a black scarf and Anshu used her sari to hang themselves. The couple had been married for two years.

Further investigations and legalese into the matter are underway, the police added.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
