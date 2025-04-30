Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra: Woman jumps to death from Thane apartment after phone argument

PTI |
Apr 30, 2025 02:48 PM IST

The young woman, who had been on phone continuously throughout the night, rushed to the hall and jumped from the gallery after her uncle took away her phone.

A 20-year-old woman died after she jumped from her 11th-floor home in Maharashtra’s Thane district following an argument over her “excessive” use of mobile phone, police said on Wednesday.

Police said she took the extreme step around midnight on Monday. (File)(PTI/Representative )
Police said she took the extreme step around midnight on Monday. (File)(PTI/Representative )

She took the extreme step around midnight on Monday.

According to the Manpada police, the young woman had apparently been continuously speaking on her mobile phone that night. Her uncle, who is also the complainant in the case, asked her to stop and took away her phone.

Read | Man dies by suicide alleging colleagues’ harassment

She then rushed to the hall of their flat and jumped from the gallery, said an official. She was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead.

“At present, an accidental death case has been registered. All angles are being examined to determine the exact sequence of events and any underlying causes that may have led to the suicide,” the official said.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based))

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Maharashtra: Woman jumps to death from Thane apartment after phone argument
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On