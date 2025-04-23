Man dies by suicide alleging colleagues’ harassment

A 42-year-old man, an assistant professor at a Ghaziabad college, allegedly consumed some poisonous substance at his house and succumbed a day later on April 19 at a hospital in Meerut, officers said on Tuesday, adding that he has named three of his college colleagues for harassing him to return their loan with a high interest rate, making him to take the drastic step. The man died during treatment at a hospital in Meerut. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that he consumed some poisonous substance at home and also narrated his ordeal while his condition deteriorated. “The entire video, in which the deceased narrated his ordeal and names of his colleagues, was shot by his family on April 18. The man was rushed to a hospital in Meerut where he succumbed a day later,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Modinagar circle) Gyan Prakash Rai.

Wife of the deceased alleged that his colleagues had offered him money, and asked him to invest in share trading.

“They offered the money on their own. And, there was a high rate of interest of about 35-36%. My husband told me that he was very worried about how he will sustain the family and children in such a case. He died by suicide. We approached the police with a complaint, but they did not register our FIR. They just turned us away, telling us that we should come tomorrow or day after,” she said.

Police said that each time the family arrived with a complaint, it was asked to substantiate their claims with some evidence.

“On Tuesday, the family gave us the video, which they prepared at home. This video features the man after he consumed some poisonous substance and was narrating his ordeal. As soon as the family gave us the video, we registered their complaint. We have registered an FIR under BNS section for abetting suicide against three of his colleagues. Investigation is on in the case, and we get details of the loan amount through the bank and other documents of the deceased,” the ACP added.

The said video was also circulated over social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Modinagar police station area.