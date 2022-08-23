Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh: Dalit girl beaten up, abused over school uniform

Uttar Pradesh: Dalit girl beaten up, abused over school uniform

Published on Aug 23, 2022 11:47 PM IST

According to Yadav, Dubey was interacting with students in the school on Monday and found that the Dalit girl, a Class 8 student, was not wearing the prescribed school uniform and questioned her. While responding to his query, the girl said she will wear it once her father buys it for her. The girl's reply enraged Dubey, who allegedly thrashed her, hurled casteist remarks at her and pushed her out of the school," said Yadav.

A former village head in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh was booked for allegedly assaulting a Dalit girl and subjecting her to casteist slurs, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.
A former village head in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh was booked for allegedly assaulting a Dalit girl and subjecting her to casteist slurs, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in a school in Manikpur village on Monday, said Girija Shankar Yadav, in-charge of the Chauri police station, where the case was registered.

He identified the former village head as Manoj Kumar Dubey. According to Yadav, Dubey was interacting with students in the school on Monday and found that the Dalit girl, a Class 8 student, was not wearing the prescribed school uniform and questioned her.

“While responding to his query, the girl said she will wear it once her father buys it for her. The girl’s reply enraged Dubey, who allegedly thrashed her, hurled casteist remarks at her and pushed her out of the school,” said Yadav.

A case against Yadav was registered under Section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Scheduled Castes, Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused is absconding and a search has been launched to apprehend him, said the police officer.

