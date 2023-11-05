Uttar Pradesh: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Ayodhya

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake occurred at 1 am on Sunday. (File)

The NCS further said that the epicentre of the quake was 215 km north of Ayodhya at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 01:07:22 IST, Lat: 28.73 & Long: 82.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 215km N of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh," it said.

Earlier on Friday, tremors were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some other parts of north India as earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal.