Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Greater Noida hospital

A major fire broke out at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday. The fire caused panic among patients and staff as operations were launched to control the situation. A major fire broke out at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday.

The incident comes days after a massive fire broke out in the basement of an electronic equipment manufacturing company at Sector 65 in Noda.

No casualties were reported in the incident, although goods worth crores of rupees were destroyed by the fire that broke out on December 22.

Information about the fire at the company located at A-113 in Sector 65 was received at 8am, following which the fire department dispatched 17 vehicles to the spot, deputy commissioner of police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said.

The blaze was contained after five hours due to the efforts of around 100 firefighters, he said, adding that the total damage is still being assessed.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said the fire is suspected to have started due to sparks from the electrical equipment and the battery stored in the basement.

The batteries stored there were bursting intermittently due to the fire, which made extinguishing it more difficult, he added.

Kumar noted that, as it was Sunday and no employees were present in the company, there were no casualties.