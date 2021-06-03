Uttar Pradesh gears up to tackle 'black fungus'; 12-member CAM team formed

The Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up its efforts to tackle cases of black fungus in the state, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath issuing multiple warnings and putting doctors on high alert, an official press release stated. The black fungus cases in Uttar Pradesh are "very few in numbers", the government noted, adding that it has been observed among patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a high-level meeting on Thursday, said, “A few cases of this fatal disease have been found among recovered Covid-19 patients. The department of health and medical education should ensure that every patient with black fungus receives appropriate treatment.”

The chief minister also instructed officials to ensure adequate availability of medicines required to treat cases of black fungus in every district. “Under no circumstances should there be black marketing of these drugs,” said Yogi Adityanath. He also directed government officials to develop a separate facility and reserve a few beds in every hospital for the treatment of black fungus.

12-Member CAM Team

With an aim to overcome challenges posed by the rising cases of black fungus, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed a 12-member Covid-19 associated mucormycosis (CAM) management team at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow.

According to the government release, this CAM team will be responsible for the following functions:

1. Forming rapid response teams (RRTs)

2. Making treatment protocol

3. Ensuring availability of medicines and database of cases

4. Creation of more teams in state medical colleges and hospitals

5. Sensitisation of healthcare workers for early diagnosis and management of cases as per ICMR guidelines

6. Making recommendations to reduce panic among public and health care workers

The Uttar Pradesh government is aiming to increase surveillance on patients with black fungus so that the outbreak can be controlled quickly. The chief minister also stated that detailed reports regarding prevention, precautions, and treatment should be submitted to his office regularly.

The government release provided a list of the members of the team of experts. They include:

- Nodal Officer Dr. Amir Kesari (Neuro-otology) and members:

- Prof Alok Nath (HoD, Pulmonary Medicine)

- Prof Shantanu Pandey (CVTS)

- Prof Vikas Kannojia (Ophthalmology)

- Prof Rungmie Marak (Microbiology)

- Dr. Subhash Yadav (Endocrinology)

- Dr. Arun Srivastava (Neurosurgery)

- Dr. Pawan Kumar Verma (Neurosurgery)

- Dr. Sujit Kumar Gautam (Anesthesiology)

- Dr. Chetna Shamsheri (Anesthesiology)

- Dr. Vinita Mani (Neurosurgery)

- Dr. Kuldeep Vishwakarma (Maxillofacial surgery).

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had also conducted the training of health personnel engaged in the treatment of black fungus.

CM Yogi in continuous touch with patients

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is keeping a constant check on patients via phone call, the press release stated. He has also instructed his officials to keep a check on the health of patients suffering from post-Covid diseases and their families through the official state government helpline number.

Urging the doctors to stay continuously in touch with the patients, the chief minister said, “I should not receive any kind of complaint regarding the lack of treatment or medicines. Make sure patients get top-class treatment.” Yogi also asked people not to panic as medical equipment, medicines and injections are available in every district for the treatment of this deadly disease.

Instructing Uttar Pradesh government officials, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Make sure adequate amounts of Amphotericin-B injection and two other tablets prescribed by experts are present in every district to treat the patients.”

About 'black fungus'

‘Black fungus’, also known as mucormycosis, is considered to have deadly effects. The central government in an advisory stated that the fungal infection affects people who are on medication as it reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

Diabetes, prolonged consumption of steroids, and prolonged ICU stay are the major risk factors for this disease. Some of the symptoms of this rare disease include pain, swelling/redness around the eyes and nose, fever, headache, cough, shortness of breath, and bloody vomit.