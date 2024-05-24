Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: Key constituencies, candidates | All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: Polling in 14 seats will take place on Saturday with key contests in Sultanpur, Azamgarh among others. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: A polling official checks an Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) before transporting it to his polling station.(AP)

Which UP seats will go for Lok Sabha polls on May 25 in phase 6?

The Lok Sabha seats going to the polls are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Bhadohi.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: Key candidates to look for

• In Sultanpur, BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi is seeking her ninth term in the Lok Sabha. She is contesting against Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhual Nishad and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Uday Raj Verma.

• In Allahabad, Neeraj Tripathi, son of former West Bengal governor Kesari Nath Tripathi, is the BJP candidate competing against Ujjawal Raman Singh of the Congress. Singh is the son of Rewati Raman Singh, who represented the seat from 2004 to 2014.

• In Azamgarh, incumbent MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua is seeking to retain his seat for the BJP, facing off against Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, who lost to Nirahua in the 2022 bypoll. The seat was previously held by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the 2019 elections.

• Jaunpur will see former Maharashtra minister Kripashankar Singh of the BJP competing with Samajwadi Party candidate Babu Singh Khushwaha and the incumbent MP Shyam Singh Yadav of the BSP.

• In Bhadohi, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi of the Trinamool Congress is in the race, while in Ambedkar Nagar, BJP's Ritesh Pandey is up against former minister Lalji Verma of the Samajwadi Party.

• In Sant Kabir Nagar, BJP incumbent Praveen Nishad is contesting against Samajwadi Party's Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad.

Lok Sabha elections phase 6: 889 candidates in fray

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday that a total of 889 candidates from eight States and Union Territories (UTs) are set to compete in phase six of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 25.

In phase 6, Uttar Pradesh saw the highest number of nomination forms, with 470 from 14 parliamentary constituencies, followed by Haryana with 370 nominations from 10 PCs.