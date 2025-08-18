Uttar Pradesh man working in Haryana dies in mystery Bengal blast

A man from Uttar Pradesh, who worked at a Haryana factory, died at a hospital in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Monday, hours after he was critically injured in an explosion outside a school 20 km north of Kolkata. A forensic team of the state police collected samples from the explosion site. (HT PHOTO)

The family of the man, Sachidananda Mishra, claimed he worked at the Haryana factory until two days ago, and they had no idea how he reached Bengal, a police officer said. “The man was apparently sitting on a roadside bench near the school late on Sunday night. He was carrying something in a bag that exploded around 1am, wounding him critically. Some wires, batteries, and a packet of food were found at the spot,” the officer said.

The officer said Mishra gave his father’s phone number to the local police before dying. Police rushed to the spot and took Mishra to the Barasat Medical College and Hospital, where he died.

The officer said a forensic team of the state police collected samples from the site of the explosion. “The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sent a team to the hospital after it was informed, as per standard procedure. NIA officials talked to the doctors and collected samples of Mishra’s clothes.”