e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh to set up transgender welfare board

Uttar Pradesh to set up transgender welfare board

The transgender welfare board will identify transgenders across UP, enlist them, issue identity cards, get them enrolled in educational institutions, provide them accommodation under various hostel and housing schemes of the state government.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The UP Kinnar Akhada Parishad had demanded for the constitution of the transgender welfare board after the Supreme Court in its order in 2014 recognised transgender as the third gender. (HT Photo)
The UP Kinnar Akhada Parishad had demanded for the constitution of the transgender welfare board after the Supreme Court in its order in 2014 recognised transgender as the third gender. (HT Photo)
         

After granting rights to the transgender people to enable them to inherit ancestral agriculture land, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a transgender welfare board under the state’s social welfare department.

“The Board would work for the welfare and uplift of the transgender community. Along with the state government officers, the board would also include transgender representatives and the members of the social organisations working for the welfare of the transgenders,” a state government official said.

He said the transgender welfare board will identify transgenders across UP, enlist them, issue identity cards, get them enrolled in educational institutions, provide them accommodation under various hostel and housing schemes of the state government and launch welfare schemes for the community.

The UP Kinnar Akhada Parishad had demanded for the constitution of the transgender welfare board after the Supreme Court in its order in 2014 recognised transgender as the third gender.

The Central government’s expert committee had directed the UP government to constitute a welfare board for transgenders, he said.

In March 2019, the State Law Commission, in a proposal submitted to the government, had raised the demand for a law acknowledging the inheritance rights of the ‘third gender’.

The commission’s chairman justice AN Mittal had drawn attention of the government towards the inheritance laws that missed the transgenders.

During the monsoon session, the legislative assembly passed the UP Revenue Code Bill, 2020 to allow the transgender people in the state to inherit ancestral agriculture land.

tags
top news
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
India’s Covid-19 recoveries highest in the world, data shows
India’s Covid-19 recoveries highest in the world, data shows
‘Failure of Chinese army at LAC will have consequences’: Report
‘Failure of Chinese army at LAC will have consequences’: Report
15-year-old allegedly gang-raped in UP, case filed after clip is shared online
15-year-old allegedly gang-raped in UP, case filed after clip is shared online
Maharashtra creates new campaign to tackle Covid-19, roll-out today
Maharashtra creates new campaign to tackle Covid-19, roll-out today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In