Uttarakhand adds 5606 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 people succumb to infection

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 5606 fresh cases taking the state’s tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,91,620.

The state also reported the death of 71 Covid-19 positive patients, taking the total death toll to 2802.

Out of 1,91,620, a total of 1,31,114 people have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 68.44%.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Sunday evening, Uttarakhand added 5606 cases including a maximum of 2580 cases from Dehradun followed by 628 from Haridwar district.

Dehradun district has reported the maximum 66,902 Covid-19 cases so far followed by Haridwar (33,658 ) and Nainital (23,786).

The positivity rate in the state has now reached 4.99%. The active cases in the state have now surged to 53,612. The state has so far tested over 38.41 lakh samples of which results of over 23,000 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has currently 282 containment zones in 12 districts including the maximum 71 in Dehradun, 7 in Haridwar and 43 in Nainital district.