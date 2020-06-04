e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Covid-19 casualties

Uttarakhand announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Covid-19 casualties

The Chief Minister also asked district magistrates to plug gaps in the health infrastructure as the Covid-19 tally continued to rise in the state.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:06 IST
Suparna Roy| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Suparna Roy| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat during a virtual meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat during a virtual meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state.(HT PHOTO)
         

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday announced that the kin of those who die due to Covid-19 in the state will be given ex-gratia payment of Rs one lakh.

“Dependents of those who die of coronavirus in the state will be given financial assistance of Rs one lakh by the government,” the chief minister said at a virtual review meeting.

Ten people have died of Covid-19 in the state so far including two on Thursday afternoon.

Rawat also said that people should be constantly made aware of the necessity of physical distancing and wearing masks even outside containment zone. He said strict action should be taken against those who do not follow such measures.

The CM also instructed officials to conduct surprise checks on those who have been home-quarantined to ensure that they are following all the norms. He also said that special attention should be paid to quarantine facilities in villages and the village heads should be given sufficient funds.

He also instructed district magistrates to plug gaps in health infrastructure. “All the district magistrates should do a gap analysis of infrastructure and logistics, assessing the requirements of the coming time. Be sure to raise facilities and equipment according to this gap. We also need people’s support in this fight against Covid-19 and strictness and awareness are out two major weapons.”

With Dehradun becoming the district with the maximum number of cases in the state with 323 cases, the chief minister said that the capital city will be completely closed and sanitised over Saturday and Sunday.

“Given the rising Covid-19 cases which have a connection with positive cases detected from the Niranjanpur vegetable market, the market will be closed for two days and alternate arrangements should be made,” said Rawat.

The government also decided that Dehardun will remain shut every Saturday and Sunday until further orders.

On Thursday, 21 cases detected from Dehradun were found to be close contacts of earlier cases in connection with the Niranjanpur vegetable market, the biggest vegetable mart in the state. Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 1,145.

tags
top news
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test +ve in state
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test +ve in state
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In