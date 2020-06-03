Uttarakhand awaits results of over 7,000 samples for Covid-19 tests

india

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 17:16 IST

As Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally crossed 1,000 Tuesday, there still remains a backlog of results for over 7,000 samples which is 20% of the total samples tested.

In the past ten days, the state saw an increase of over 800 cases as migrants returned to the state. Testing facilities were increased in the past one week but results are taking time. According to the state health department’s bulletin, there were 7,004 results pending as of Wednesday.

Amit Singh Negi, secretary health in the state said that testing facilities are gradually being ramped up in the state.

“We understand that testing facilities were increased a little late in the state but we are working to increase them as much as possible. We are trying to tie up with two more private hospitals in Dehradun so that their labs can be used which will have a capacity of testing 200 samples each per day. We have also issued tenders for private laboratories to be used as testing centers,” said Negi.

From Wednesday, a new testing center at Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun was added in the state which has a capacity of testing around a hundred samples a day.

“Not just in the state, we are trying to tie-up with labs already approved by the Central government in nearby areas like Chandigarh so that more samples can be tested in the coming days and the backlog can be reduced,” added the official.

Speaking on chances of further spread of infection on account of delayed results of the samples, Negi said that the state government has increased the quarantine period to reduce the rate of infection.

“Cases saw a sudden spike in the state after migrants started returning and now anyone returning to the state will first have to stay at an institutional quarantine facility for seven days and then strictly under home quarantine for 14 days. They will not be allowed to leave their house so even if they are carriers of the virus, it will be restricted to their homes,” said the secretary.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the state health department who did not wish to be named said that in normal circumstances, it takes around one and a half days for results to be declared given that samples have been sent to the testing centers from remote areas.

“It usually takes one and a half days or a maximum of two days if samples are sent for testing from remote areas of the state. In any situation, it should not take more than three days,” said the official. However, the official said that he cannot comment on why there are results of so many samples are still pending.