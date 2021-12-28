Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat being shifted to AIIMS Delhi

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 12:11 IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who tested positive for coronavirus on December 18 and was admitted to Doon hospital in Dehradun after developing a mild fever on Sunday evening, will be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, chief minister’s office said. According to his physician Dr NS Bisht, infection has been detected in his chest.

Dr Anurag Agarwal, nodal officer for Covid-19 at Doon hospital, said on Sunday that there is no reason to worry as Rawat’s health condition is being continuously monitored.

The CM had been in home isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18. In September too, he had isolated himself after his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) had tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier on August 26, he had gone into home isolated after three of his staffers tested positive for Covid-19. On June 1 too, Rawat and two of his cabinet ministers had decided to quarantine themselves after cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has so far reported 89,218 Covid-19 positive cases and over 1,400 fatalities. Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum number of Covid-19 cases (26,806).