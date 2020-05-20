e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand: Covid-19 cases surge as stranded migrant workers return

Uttarakhand: Covid-19 cases surge as stranded migrant workers return

State health officials are worried about the spike after 13 Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the hilly districts of Almora (3), Bageshwar (2), Chamoli (1), Pauri Garhwal (4), and Uttarkashi (3).

india Updated: May 20, 2020 17:38 IST
Suparna Roy
Suparna Roy
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Migrants from Uttarkashi undergo thermal screening as they arrive at Chinyalisour by government buses during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Uttarkashi on May 9.
Migrants from Uttarkashi undergo thermal screening as they arrive at Chinyalisour by government buses during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Uttarkashi on May 9. (ANI)
         

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases are rising for the first time in the remote hilly districts of Uttarakhand, as stranded migrant workers have started returning home amid the easing of lockdown restrictions.

State health officials are worried about the spike after 13 Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the hilly districts of Almora (3), Bageshwar (2), Chamoli (1), Pauri Garhwal (4), and Uttarkashi (3).

On Tuesday, Bageshwar and Chamoli districts reported their first cases of the viral outbreak.

Uttarakhand authorities have collected 15,503 swab samples to date, of which 1,443 were collected from the state’s nine hilly districts.

Dr. SK Gupta, director, state medical and health department, said the trend has become a matter of concern.

“We cannot stop people from returning to their native places during this pandemic. However, we’re trying to adopt new strategies such as bringing about a change in the testing pattern and putting in place a more effective mechanism for migrant returnees to be kept under institutional quarantine,” said Dr. Gupta.

In the past week, testing has gradually increased in the state, and pool testing also started in a few places. On May 17, 575 samples were tested, and 792 and 754 were tested on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

“Pool testing helps to increase the number of samples tested during a day. We’re looking at a sample size between 1,200 and 1,500 for a daily pool testing,” Dr. Gupta added.

Under pool testing, all the samples of people in a certain batch are tested together. If the result comes negative, then it means none of the people has contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. But, if the result turns out to be positive, then all the people of that batch are required to undergo individual tests.

“If a person tests Covid-19 positive during pool testing, then more attention needs to be paid through contact tracing and conducting more tests on the other people that the infected person came in contact with,” said the senior health official.

Over the past 48 hours, more Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from the hilly districts such as Uttarkashi, Almora, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pauri Garhwal.

Earlier, Covid-19 positive cases were mostly restricted to the four main plain districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital.

Uttarakhand has reported 120 Covid-19 positive cases till Wednesday, an increase of nine cases from the previous day.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In