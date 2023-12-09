Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit: India will be among top 3 economies, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will definitely be listed among the top three economies of the world during his third term, as he made a strong pitch for the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the inauguration of the 'Uttarakhand Global Investors’ Summit 2023', in Dehradun (PTI)

“In my third term as Prime Minister of the country, India will definitely be listed among the top three countries of the world,” Modi said during his inaugural address at the two-day Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit being held at Forest Research Institute in Dehradun.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“A stable government, a supportive policy system, a mindset to reform to transform and self-confidence to become developed… All this has happened for the first time. So, I am telling you this is the right time. This is the time of Bharat. I appeal to you to walk with Uttarakhand, develop yourself and help in developing Uttarakhand,” he said, as he called on investors to set up their businesses in the state.

According to state government officials, over 1,000 investors and delegates are attending the business event that is centered on the theme ‘Peace to Prosperity’. The summit, the officials said, will be a platform for business delegations, corporate leaders, academia, innovators and government leadership from across the globe to collectively explore business opportunities and partnerships in the state.

The Prime Minister said that India’s “special development has happened in the last few years”. “There was a population of the country that was deprived of everything. Now, due to the government’s schemes, more than 13 crore people have come out of poverty in just five years. All these have given a boost to the economy,” he said.

Stepping up his ‘Vocal for Local’ push, he said: “Today, the country’s consumption-based economy is moving forward rapidly. We have to become vocal for local and local for global.”

He added: “We have to come out of this mindset that somewhere else a product is available at cheaper rates, so let us import from there. Due to this, we have incurred huge losses. All you businessmen should focus on capacity building here... We should focus on strengthening export-oriented manufacturing and stop depending on other countries and lessening imports from other countries.”

Modi claimed that India is importing ₹15 lakh crore worth of petro-products, ₹4 lakh crore worth coal, and ₹15 lakh worth crore pulses. “If we become self-reliant in pulses, the money will go to the farmers of this country…,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that Uttarakhand has a lot of potential in organic foods. “In the packaged food market, our businessmen should fulfill their responsibility of bringing local products at the global level,” he said.

The state is also where one will get to experience both divinity and development at the same time, he said. “I have known, experienced and lived from very near the aspirations and possibilities of this Devbhoomi, the land of gods. And this land will surely open new doors of investment for you. Today, Bharat is focussing on the mantra of ‘vikas’ (development) and ‘virasat’ (heritage). And Uttarakhand is one of the best examples of this,” he said.

He said businessmen are conducting a SWOT Analysis to identify their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. “But as a nation, if we conduct SWOT Analysis, we will find aspirations, hope, self-confidence, innovations and opportunities, policy-driven governance and political stability,” he said.

“Bharat doesn’t want political instability. It wants stability and we saw this in the recent assembly polls,” he said, referring to the BJP’s victories in three out of five states that went to the polls recently.

“Everyone in the country now feels that developing Bharat as a developed nation is their personal responsibility. This is why despite the Covid-19 pandemic and other odds, Bharat is developing so fast. Bharat is now in a separate league of its own when it comes to major world economies. Every state, including Uttarakhand, is benefitting by this,” he said.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while speaking in the inaugural ceremony, said the state government will try to organise the summit after every two years.

“Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister’s ’Vibrant Gujarat’ initiative when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, we have organised this investors summit on the theme of ‘Destination Uttarakhand-Peace to Prosperity’. It will be our endeavour to organise this summit every two years. The main objective of organising such summits is the overall development of the state, with a balance between the ecology and the economy, and a focus on developing green economy and employment,” he said.