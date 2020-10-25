Uttarakhand govt issues SOP for schools to reopen on November 2 after 7 months

india

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 00:30 IST

With schools scheduled to reopen for classes 10 and 12 on November 2 after nearly seven months, the Uttarakhand government on Saturday evening released guidelines to be followed by educational institutions in the state to check the spread of Covid-19.

According to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by chief secretary Om Prakash, schools outside containment zones in the state will open from November 2.

According to the guidelines, the schools will have to follow many conditions that include sanitization of school premises before and after classes daily, arrangements to be made in schools for sanitizers, handwash, thermal screening, first aid, if any student or teacher shows Covid-19 symptoms, he or she to be immediately sent home, social distancing to be ensured while students arrive at and leave school, wearing of face masks by all students and teachers among others.

The other main guidelines include classes be started in two shifts if social distancing cannot be ensured due to large number of students. Schools have been directed that they should seek written permission of the parents/ guardians before allowing students in the schools.

The school buses have to be sanitized daily and 50% strength of the seats be used to ensure social distancing while commuting between schools and homes.

In classes, seating arrangements should be made in such a way so that there is a distance of six feet between the students. The seating spots on the benches have to be marked for easy identification. If the weather allows, classes can be held outdoors to ensure proper following of social distancing norms.

Different timings need to be set for students to come into and leave school premises so that there is no unnecessary crowding when the schools start and close for the day.

Prayers are to be held in the classes or outdoors, but no games or recreational activities will be allowed. Schools have been asked not to encourage organizing of events, due to which there is crowding. If some students want to study from home, using online means, they have to be allowed to do so, the SOP states.

The decision to open schools from November 2 for classes 10 and 12 was taken during a cabinet meeting on October 14.