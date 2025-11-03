Uttarakhand holds first high-altitude marathon at 14,000 ft on Adi Kailash

The state's first high-altitude ultra marathon was held on Sunday at Adi Kailash, a spiritual site located at an altitude of 14,000 feet in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, in which runners from 22 states participated. State Tourism Secretary Dheeraj Garbyal said that over 580 runners, aged between 15 and 60, participated in the ultra-run. (ANI)

The 60-km "Adi Kailash Parikrama Run" was flagged at 5 am in bitter cold by Union Minister of State for Road Transport Ajay Tamta from Jolingkong.

The marathon was organised to commemorate the 25th foundation anniversary of Uttarakhand. Its statehood day is celebrated on November 9.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamta said, "This is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong-willed decision to bring the Adi Kailash region, once deserted during winter, to life year-round for locals, adventure sports enthusiasts, and pilgrims."

This is a success of the prime minister's vision to foster vibrant economic activities in border villages year-round, he added.

He said, "This event will kickstart winter tourism in this snow-capped region of the high Himalayas, and people will visit year-round."

The Union minister also thanked the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Army, the district administration, and locals for making arrangements, including accommodation, for the athletes who came from across the country to participate in the marathon in Gunji.

Also read: ‘Marathon in 400 AQI': In pollution chokehold, Delhi holds fitness events

State Tourism Secretary Dheeraj Garbyal said that over 580 runners, aged between 15 and 60, participated in the ultra-run, held in temperatures ranging from minus nine degrees to 14 degrees below zero.

He informed that doctors declared more than 20 athletes unfit to run in the high Himalayan region.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated all the runners, organisers, and locals on the successful conduct of the first high-altitude marathon at Adi Kailash, saying that this event will bring a new direction to adventure tourism and sports culture in the border areas.

"This event is a proud moment for Uttarakhand. This historic ultra run, held at a sacred and spiritual shrine like Adi Kailash, is not only an example of courage and dedication, but will also give a new direction to adventure tourism and sports culture in the border areas," Dhami said.

He said that the prime minister's vision and his visit to Adi Kailash have given an unprecedented boost to tourism and spiritual activities in the entire region.