Uttarakhand needs long-term strategy suited to Himalayan challenges: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday called for long-term and well-planned development strategies tailored to the unique challenges of a Himalayan state, with greater focus on research, innovation and effective implementation of government policies. CM Dhami stressed research, innovation and data-driven policies to drive Uttarakhand’s long-term development and achieve ‘Developed Uttarakhand-2047’.

Chairing a meeting of the governing body of the Uttarakhand State Centre for Public Policy and Good Governance (USCPPGG) at the Secretariat, Dhami said, “Uttarakhand requires long-term and well-planned development strategies that take into account the specific challenges of a Himalayan state while also making effective use of its natural resources and economic potential.”

The meeting also approved a proposal to provide annual stipends for capstone projects to 10 postgraduate students from major universities in Uttarakhand, while discussions focused on the state’s long-term strategy for achieving the goal of ‘Developed Uttarakhand-2047’.

He directed officials to prepare case studies based on the state’s achievements and notable work carried out across different sectors. Such studies, he said, could help identify successful models and provide useful lessons for improving policies and programmes in the future.

“Policy formulation and future action plans should be based on data and research, keeping in mind Uttarakhand’s geographical conditions, challenges and potential,” he said.

During the meeting, the governing body also discussed the need to regularly evaluate government schemes and periodically review policies to assess their effectiveness. Members suggested setting annual monitoring targets for important programmes so that progress could be measured and corrective steps taken where required.

Members of the governing body offered suggestions for Uttarakhand’s holistic and long-term development, including promoting high-value and low-volume products and strengthening the micro, small and medium enterprises sector.

They also suggested promoting home-based tourism in the hill regions, saying the sector could generate employment and self-employment opportunities while enabling local communities to benefit directly from tourism.

Detailed research and studies were recommended in eight key reform areas linked to Uttarakhand’s future development. Members also emphasised the need for departments to identify priority areas according to the state’s requirements and provide specific subjects for research.

Soil health was identified as an important focus area, while members also stressed the need to further strengthen the healthcare sector.

The governing body suggested greater efforts to train and motivate officials up to the block level to ensure that government schemes and policies were implemented effectively. It was also proposed that Uttarakhand’s achievements should be incorporated into orientation programmes.

State universities were encouraged to play a more active role in research and studies related to Uttarakhand’s progress, development potential and future requirements.

The meeting also discussed areas identified for special attention, including economic development and employment, human resources and social welfare, forests and biodiversity, climate adaptation, infrastructure development, local self-governance, regional development and technology-driven good governance.

Members discussed the need to maintain environmental balance while pursuing economic growth, employment generation and sustainable development.

The implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in collaboration with the USCPPGG and the United Nations Development Programme was also reviewed. Discussions focused on policy studies related to the localisation and monitoring of SDGs, policy evaluation and areas of priority for Uttarakhand.

It was noted during the meeting that Uttarakhand currently ranks first among Himalayan states in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals.

On the occasion, Dhami released the book Uttarakhand at 25: A Himalayan State with Infinite Possibilities, which documents the state’s journey, achievements and development over the past 25 years.