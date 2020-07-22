Uttarakhand releases guidelines for private hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients

india

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 08:13 IST

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday released guidelines, including rules on minimum charges and separate wards and doors, for private hospitals on treating patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to the guidelines, a co-morbid Covid-19 positive patient will be given treatment as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The guidelines said hospitals should be registered under the Clinical Establishment Act, 2010, have a separate Covid-19 ward with separate entry and exit doors, 24x7 emergency and ICU facilities with specialists on-call.

They also mentioned that hospitals can charge co-morbid patients for the original disease as per those set by them but only bare minimum extra cost to treat the patient for Covid-19—like that of personal protection equipment or PPE—can be charged.

Uttarakhand reported 210 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 4,849 with 85 recoveries.

With 65 new cases, Dehradun district accounted for the highest number of cases in the state. The other districts that reported the coronavirus disease cases were Almora (5), Champawat (2), Haridwar (52), Nainital (15), Tehri (21), US Nagar (34) and Uttarkashi (16).

Of the infections reported on Tuesday, 77 were found to be contacts of earlier detected positive cases while the others had returned to the state from places like Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu. Many had also come back from foreign countries.

Eighty-five patients were also discharged from hospitals during the day with a maximum of 61 patients being from US Nagar.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 20.21 days, while the infection rate is 4.20%. The state has so far tested 1.27 lakh samples of which results of over 11,000 are awaited.

In Nainital district, five sub-inspectors along with 13 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. All police personnel have been isolated at Susheela Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani.

The close contacts of these police officials have also been quarantined.

Sunil Kumar Meena, Nainital’s senior superintendent of police, on Tuesday ordered police officials to follow the lockdown rules like wearing masks properly and maintaining social distancing.

All field staff have been asked to do their duty by taking full precautions.