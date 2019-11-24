Uttarakhand school student found hanging in a sugarcane field

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:47 IST

An 18-year-old Uttarakhand boy, studying in class 12, was found hanging in a sugarcane field in Haridwar on Saturday, three days after he went missing from home. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Police said the boy had left home without informing his family on Wednesday evening as he was upset with the scolding, received earlier in the day, from his father, who had asked him to run an errand, which he refused.

“He even left his mobile phone behind so that he could not be contacted,” said Sukhpal Manjhi, station house officer of the Pathri police station in Haridwar.

Manhi added that the boy’s family searched for him unsuccessfully for two days after he didn’t return home. His body was eventually found by a sugarcane farmer who then alerted the villagers.

“Then on Saturday afternoon a sugarcane farmer went to his field to water the crop. Suddenly he felt the stench of something decomposing. Shocked, he went further inside the sugarcane field only to find the youth hanging,” said the official.

Manji added that police was continuing to investigate the death as no suicide note was found with the body, which was later handed to the family.