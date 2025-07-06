Uttarakhand STF arrests mastermind of 750-crore cyber fraud racket at Delhi airport

Dehradun: A 36-year-old chartered accountant, allegedly the mastermind of an inter-state cyber fraud racket, was arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday. 36-year-old Abhishek Agarwal had set up nearly 35 to 40 shell companies — 13 in his own name and 28 in his wife’s name — many of which had Chinese nationals as co-directors (Representative photo)

Police said that a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against the accused — Abhishek Agarwal — earlier in connection with a fake loan apps and financial fraud case.

“Agarwal had set up nearly 35 to 40 shell companies — 13 in his own name and 28 in his wife’s name — many of which had Chinese nationals as co-directors. These companies were used to route and launder over ₹750 crore in suspicious transactions, which are now under investigation,” senior superintendent of police of the STF Navneet Bhullar said.

Bhullar said that Agarwal and his associates launched over 15 fake loan apps such as Inst Loan, Maxi Loan, KK Cash, RupeeGo, and Lendkar. “These apps lured victims with promises of instant loans with minimal documentation. Once users installed the apps, the syndicate gained access to their mobile phones and extracted personal data including photographs, contact lists, and private files,” he said.

“The fraudsters, using the stolen data, sent threatening messages, made harassing calls, and even edited and circulated morphed images to blackmail them. Many victims, fearing social embarrassment, transferred large sums of money into bank accounts controlled by the syndicate. The funds were later moved to bank accounts based in China and other foreign countries,” he added.

Ankur Dhingra, who was previously arrested from Gurugram, reportedly started the racket between 2019–20. “Dhingra had introduced Chinese nationals into the operation and helped establish a base for the fraudulent loan app scheme. Agarwal, who travelled to Shanghai and Shenzhen in 2019, played a central role in expanding the network and creating the shell companies used in the laundering process,” he said.

Police recovered a mobile phone, passport, Indian and Thai currency, an Apple Watch, among other things, from his possession, Bhullar said.