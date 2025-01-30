Uttarakhand UCC rule: 20,000 fine for landlords ignoring live-in certificate

Landlords in Uttarakhand will face fines of up to ₹20,000 if they fail to verify the live-in registration certificates of their tenants, as per a new regulation under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Under Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand government mandates live-in couples to register their relationship.

The state government has made it mandatory for live-in couples to register their relationship, and landlords must check the certificate before finalising rental agreements.

Under Rule 20 (8) (C) of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), landlords must ensure that tenants in a live-in relationship present their live-in registration certificate before entering into a rental agreement.

The rule states, “It shall be obligatory on the landlord's part to ask for a copy of the certificate/provisional certificate of live-in relationship before signing a rent agreement. This certificate will form part of the rent agreement as prescribed in clause (b) above. For violations, the registrar may impose a penalty as determined by the state govt through notifications from time to time.”

Live-in couples in Uttarakhand will be required to pay a registration fee of ₹500, with an additional ₹1,000 “delay fee” if they fail to register within a month of entering the relationship.

If the relationship is terminated, another ₹500 will be charged for the registration process.

Under a new notification issued by the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday, marriage, divorce, and will registrations are now subject to set fees.

The registration fee for marriage is ₹250, with an expedited ‘tatkal’ service available for ₹2,500, guaranteeing the certificate within three days.

Failing to register a marriage or submitting incorrect information could result in a fine of up to ₹10,000.

Uttarakhand on Monday became the first Indian state to roll out a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the state with chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launching a portal for registration of marriage, divorce, live-in relationships and wills, and releasing rules for the implementation of the controversial legislation.