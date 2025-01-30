Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttarakhand UCC rule: 20,000 fine for landlords ignoring live-in certificate

Written by Sohil Sehran
Jan 30, 2025 12:10 PM IST

Uttarakhand mandates live-in couples to register their relationship, with landlords required to verify the certificate before finalising rental agreements.

Landlords in Uttarakhand will face fines of up to 20,000 if they fail to verify the live-in registration certificates of their tenants, as per a new regulation under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Under Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand government mandates live-in couples to register their relationship.
Under Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand government mandates live-in couples to register their relationship.

The state government has made it mandatory for live-in couples to register their relationship, and landlords must check the certificate before finalising rental agreements.

Under Rule 20 (8) (C) of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), landlords must ensure that tenants in a live-in relationship present their live-in registration certificate before entering into a rental agreement.

The rule states, “It shall be obligatory on the landlord's part to ask for a copy of the certificate/provisional certificate of live-in relationship before signing a rent agreement. This certificate will form part of the rent agreement as prescribed in clause (b) above. For violations, the registrar may impose a penalty as determined by the state govt through notifications from time to time.”

Read: How Uniform Civil Code will work in Uttarakhand

Live-in couples in Uttarakhand will be required to pay a registration fee of 500, with an additional 1,000 “delay fee” if they fail to register within a month of entering the relationship.

If the relationship is terminated, another 500 will be charged for the registration process.

Under a new notification issued by the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday, marriage, divorce, and will registrations are now subject to set fees.

The registration fee for marriage is 250, with an expedited ‘tatkal’ service available for 2,500, guaranteeing the certificate within three days.

Failing to register a marriage or submitting incorrect information could result in a fine of up to 10,000.

Uttarakhand on Monday became the first Indian state to roll out a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the state with chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launching a portal for registration of marriage, divorce, live-in relationships and wills, and releasing rules for the implementation of the controversial legislation.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On